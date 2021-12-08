Phyllis Ann White, 63, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Born in Madisonville on Sept. 5, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Cortie and Betty McNary Tidwell. Phyllis was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church. She served as church clerk.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Dale White Sr.; children Shantell White, Dale White Jr., Lucas (Melanie) White and Lance White; siblings Delores (Antonio) Reynolds, William (Loretta) McNary, William Tidwell and Jonathan (Asheraka) Kirkwood; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Terrance Minor officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. There will be a walk-thru visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Masks are required.
Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
