James David Palmer, III, age 80, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was a 1964 graduate of Purdue University, majoring in mathematics. Upon graduation, David worked for NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) in Cape Canaveral, Florida. He did computer programming in the early development of America’s space program, specifically Gemini and Apollo Projects until illness over took his life. Later he worked for a short time for the Palmer Oil Company of Henderson, KY and the Kentucky Highway Department. In his younger life he enjoyed extracurriculars such as scouting, marching band and tennis.
David had a gentle, likable personality and an exceptional memory. He had many caregivers over the years whose remarks had the common thread of how respectful and polite they found him to be. Life was very limited but he found pleasure in reading novels and visits home to be with family.
David was preceded in death by his parents James D. Palmer and Nana Hawkins Valentine. He is survived by his brother Steve (Diane) Palmer of Madisonville, step-brother Dan (Rita) Porter of Lewisburg, KY, niece Sara Palmer of Lexington, KY, nephew Sam (Katie) Palmer of Sylvania, OH, nephew Lawrence (Andrea) Porter of Lewisburg, KY, niece Rebecca (Dennis) Wright of Russellville, KY, two great nieces Kambell and Kendall Porter and two great nephews, James and William Palmer.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the First Christian Church, 1030 College Drive, Madisonville, KY. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (donate.bbrfoundation.org) to help find answers to schizophrenia and other mental illnesses.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
