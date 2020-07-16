Earnest Gregory Yarbrough was born Nov. 11, 1957, in Nortonville, to the late Charlie Yarbrough and Flossie Lovan. He passed away quietly at his home in Bowling Green, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Earnest was baptized and received Christ at an early age at Lively Stone Apostolic Church in Nortonville, were he served as the Sunday School Secretary. He was a graduate of South Hopkins High School where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and was a member of many clubs and organizations. After graduating, Earnest moved to Bowling Green, to attend Western Kentucky University.
After working in management, Earnest began a career at Scott & Ritter Inc. where he became a construction foreman until retiring after 35 years. Earnest was very skilled and always helped anyone he could whether it be building, gardening, or any kind of handy work. Earnest enjoyed many hobbies including watching WKU and U of L sports, hunting, fishing, golfing, and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Earnest was preceded in death by his brother George Lovan and sisters Peggy Hardy, Alice Lovan, and Stacie Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley Yarbrough, of Bowling Green; daughter, Shatoya Yarbrough, of Louisville; son, Gary Dunn, of Bowling Green; sister, Beverly (Sam) Kirkwood, of Nortonville; three brothers, Charles Yarbrough, of Madisonville, Shannon (Jodi) Yarbrough, of Evansville, and Terry Yarbrough, of Madisonville; sister-in-law, Chantal Lovan, of Madisonville; brother-in-law, Charles Moore, of Louisville. He is also survived by a grandson, Tadd Dunn, of Bowling Green and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be on 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at the funeral home.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Due to Covid-19, face masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.