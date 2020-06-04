Barbara Jean Lutz, 86, of Madisonville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was a member of the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Madisonville.
Survivors include one daughter, Denise Edwards.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Backpack Blessings in Hopkins County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
