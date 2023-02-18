NORTONVILLE — Ronald Joalan Browning, 56, of Nortonville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at his home with his family at his side. He was born July 13, 1966, to the late Ronald Earl Browning and Brenda (Gamblin) Browning of Nortonville. R.J. worked as an EMT for the Medical Center of Madisonville and Yellow Ambulance of Hopkinsville. He was a member of the Traveling Gavel Motorcycle Association and a mason with the C.S. Hoffman Masonic Lodge in Nebo. His heart for community service was shown in his job and also in his volunteer work for the Crofton, Mannington, and White Plains volunteer fire departments and the Nortonville Rescue Squad 2.
R.J. is survived by his children, Joshua Browning of Madisonville, Le’Anna (Kyle) Compton of Madisonville, Logan (Delena) Browning of Nortonville, and Taylor Herndon of Owensboro; mother, Brenda Browning of Nortonville; sister, Beverly (Jeffrey) Crick of Nortonville; niece, Halle Crick; and nephews, Zayne and Axl Crick.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville, with Bro. Brad Payne and Bro., Tim Bell officiating. Burial to follow in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., with Masonic Rites beginning at 6:30 p.m., Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Care by Bandy Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Kris Tapp, Jake Taylor, Steve Stobaugh, Kenny Gray, Mike Cohen, and Nick Bailey. Honorary pallbearers are Maggie Hampton, Greg Hampton, Mike Payne, Dennis Creamer, Kyle Compton, and Syimone Baker.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.