Helen (Ranes) Byrum, 97, of Slaughters, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Redbanks Colonial Terrace.
She was born in Webster County on Sept. 30, 1923, to the late Hylan and Ada (Beal) Ranes.
Helen was a homemaker and member of Slaughters Baptist Church as well as being a pianist at Groves Chapel Methodist Church for many years. She was a past PTA President at Slaughters School and a member and former President of Mt. Pleasant Homemakers. Helen was a seamstress and enjoyed quilting and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wandel H. Byrum in 2018; two sisters, Curtis Chandler and Joann Coomes; two brothers, Harold Ranes and Charles Ranes; grandson, Phillip Ray Ashby; and great-granddaughter, Lilly.
Survivors include four children, Sherry Pich (Jack), of Farmington, Missouri, David Byrum (Bonnie), of Boonville, Indiana, Michael Byrum (Carol), of Greenville, Sheila Blanford (Jimmy), of Slaughters; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Slaughters Baptist Church with Bro. Brad Tucker officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until service time at the church. Due to current mandates, everyone attending will be required to wear a mask. Burial will be in Slaughters Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Slaughters Cemetery Fund, PO Box 23 Slaughters, KY 42456.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www. tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
