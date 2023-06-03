MANITOU — Doris “Faye” Bowles, 69, of Manitou, KY, passed away on Thursday June 1, 2023 at her residence.
She was born January 9, 1954 in Greene County, KY to the late Ralph Dennis Jessie and Hazel Mavis Caffee Jessie. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ricky Joe Jessie and Mark Jessie, and sister, Vickie Lynn Basham.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Melinda) Ferguson of Hanson, KY and Tony (Kristie) Ferguson of Springfield, MO; special niece and caregiver, Jennifer Basham of Manitou, KY; two brothers, Wayne (Ruby) Jessie of Manitou and Larry (Ann) Jessie of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Christopher, Brandon, Brittney, and Mackenzie Ferguson; seven great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Doris worked as a factory worker at Lear, and had also worked at York and Gibbs Dyecasting. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors in general. She also previously attended East Fork Baptist Church in Central Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday June 6, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday June 5, 2023 and from 12:00 PM until the service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Danny Basham Jr., Christopher Ferguson, Jason McFarland, Eric Phaup, Robby Stewart, and Adam Woodard.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.