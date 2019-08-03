Barbara Ann Davis, PhD, RN, 70 of Madisonville passed away, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born Oct. 8, 1948, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Shelby and Fran Grizzell Davis.
She was retired professor Emeritus from the University of Southern Indiana. She had a BSN and MSN from the University of Kentucky and PhD in Nursing from the Texas Woman's University in Deaton, TX. She spent 12 years as a critical care nurse and she was a nurse educator since 1982. She was a member and elder at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Madisonville where she sang in the choir.
She is survived by two sisters, Sandy (Tom) Wardell of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Mary (Jerry) Palmer of Lexington, KY; and one nephew, Alan Wardell of Stow, OH.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Kara Foster and Rev. J.W. Durst officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery in Murray, KY.
Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Madisonville or the Helen A. Bush Endowment Fund at Texas Woman's University. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.