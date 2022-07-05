Lorrayne B. Jones, 95, of Madisonville KY passed away June 28, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Lorrayne was born in Owensboro, KY on May 31, 1927 to the late Thomas X. Brown and Edith Vanover Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James D. Jones; her daughter, Ann Clarke; her son-in-law, Harold Cobb; her three brothers, CT, Darrell, and Douglas Brown; and sister, Joyce Alvey.
Lorrayne was married for 71 years to James D. Jones and was a lifelong member of Madisonville First Baptist Church. She worked at Old National Bank, retiring after 22 years. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, going to her grandkid’s sporting events, and working in her yard until the age of 92.
She is survived by her sister, Faye (John) Saville of Scotia, NY; daughter, Kim Cobb of Madisonville; son-in-law, Jeff Clarke of Paducah, KY; three grandchildren, Andrew Scott of Madisonville, Dr. Christopher (Parisa) Clarke of Fairhope, AL, and Taylor (Daniel) Goodman of Madisonville; three great-grandchildren, Annalynn and James Boden Clarke of Fairhope and Eloise Goodman of Madisonville; and her caregiver of two years, Charlotte Duncan.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Scott, Christopher Clarke, Daniel Goodman, Parker Watkins, Mitchell Watkins, and George Watkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society at 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
