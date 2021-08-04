Douglas Ross Simmons, 52, of Madisonville, KY passed away on Sunday August 1, 2021 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.
He was born November 11, 1968 in Hopkins County to Bobbie Simmons and the late James H. Simmons, Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Perry “JP” Simmons and Rachel Simmons, and Robert and Lucy Bivins; and brother, James “Jimmy” Simmons, Jr.
He graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School. He served in the United States Army and then later graduated from the University of Kentucky. He then worked as a Physician’s Assistant at Multicare Specialist for several years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Simmons of Madisonville. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his mother, Bobbie Simmons of Madisonville; sister, Lynda (Steve) Oakley. He is also survived by his children, James (Hannah) Simmons of Madisonville, Taylor (Nathan) Simmons of Madisonville, and Kendall Simmons of Greenville, KY; his grandchildren, Elaina, Astrid, and August Grace of Madisonville, and nieces, Stephanie (Shane) Utley of Nebo, KY and Rachel (Jesse) Brandt of Strasburg, IL; two great nieces, one great nephew, and his dog, Percy.
Doug enjoyed drawing, painting, and was a very talented artist. He also enjoyed books, music, and fishing. He most enjoyed spending time with his wife, Stephanie, whom he loved so much, and their dog, Percy Ross.
Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 7, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Clemmons officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.