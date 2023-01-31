ST. CHARLES — Joyce Alexander Tatum, 62, of St. Charles, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her home. She was employed by NHC in Madisonville in the dietary department for 21 years and was a member of Greater Lighthouse Church.
Survivors: husband, Robert Cline; mother, Betty (James) McGregor; and sisters, Linda Alexander and Candace McGregor.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
