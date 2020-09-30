CLAY — Sarah Elizabeth Dossett, 85, of Clay, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.
She was a member of Webb Memorial United Methodist Church and owned and operated The Remnant House.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Boone; son Dale Dossett; sisters Anna Adcock Burmester, Mary Sue Crooks and Martha Gray; and brothers Cyrus Adcock, Steve Adcock and Donnie Adcock.
Private services will be held on a later date. Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
