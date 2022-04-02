Levora Juanita Wilkes, 89, died on March 25, 2022, at Hillside Center, Madisonville. At an early age, Levora joined Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until her death.
Survivors: children, James Civils, Diane Civils, Jennifer Civils, Jeannie Civils Boyd (Robert), Dorothy Drake Tandy, Edward Drake, Kenneth Drake, Bradley Drake, and Alex Drake, and stepchildren, William Scisney, Sharon Scisney, and Herbert Drake.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church.
Mason & Sons is entrusted with arrangements. A mask is required.
