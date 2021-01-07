Lloyd D. Hughes, 65, of Madisonville, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and a retired employee of IACR International Automotive Company.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Hughes; and siblings Brenda Stevenson,
Kayla Bailey and
Lorraine Scisney.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Earlington. Walk-through visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at Mason & Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
