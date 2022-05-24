HANSON — Joel Wayne Beliles Sr. of Hanson, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born September 3, 1938, in Bowling Green to Irvin and Macy Beliles.
Joel grew up in Quality. He graduated from Reitz High School in Evansville, Indiana. Following high school, Joel enlisted in the United States Air Force and served our country overseas in England.
Joel was named to the Honorary Order of Kentucky Colonels. He was proud to have served in the Masonic Lodge and earned his 50-year accommodation in 2020. Joel worked at the Peabody Coal Mines for many years, first at Tecumseh Time in Lynnville, Indiana, and then he became superintendent of mine operations at both River King Mine in Belleville, Illinois and Dugger Mine in Sullivan, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Macy Mildred (McCoy) Beliles, and his father, Irvin “Boss” Beliles; brother, Randall Lee Beliles; sister, Margaret “Joy” Lee (Beliles) Stephens; wife, Phyllis Beliles; and former wife, Velma Sue Beliles.
Joel is survived by a sister, Veda Newell (Beliles) Wilkerson; son, Joel Wayne Beliles, Jr.; and grandchildren, Scott Wayne Beliles, Joshua Beliles, Jacob Beliles, Katherine Beliles, and Kerby Beliles.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Heritage Chapel at Alexander Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until service time at the cemetery chapel.
The Beliles family would like to thank Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville for the care and compassion they showed Joel in his final days.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWestChapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.