Anaiya Shaun Marie White, 21, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 12:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Born Sept. 2, 1999, in Madisonville, the daughter of George White Jr. and Tymori Murphey, she attended Flower Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville. She was employed with Walmart Supercenter in Hanson, was a graduate of Madisonville Community College with an associate of science degree in surgical technology, and was a graduate of Hopkins County Central High School where she ran track, played volleyball, and was a cheerleader.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories her parents, George White Jr. and Tymori Murphey; grandparents, Portia Murphey, Kenneth Murphey, and George White Sr.; brothers, Alijah Doonan, Jordan White, and Khylan White; sisters, Takara White, Jasmine Matchem, and Asia White; aunts, Keisha Benson and Cheri Murphey; several uncles; other relatives and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Earlington. Minister Leonard White will eulogize. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, her visitation and wake services will be a walk-through beginning at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements
