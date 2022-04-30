Barbara Ann Mayhew, 80, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Oak Ridge Retirement Home in Madisonville.
She was born May 24, 1941, in Leatherwood, KY, to the late Whit Cinnamon and Madeline Robinette Cinnamon. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Cinnamon.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Adolph Mayhew; her daughter, Chandra (Troy) Pendley of Nebo, KY; her son, Chris (Donna) Mayhew of Madisonville; her sisters, Tina (Harold) Hill of Madisonville and Susie (Darrell) Collinsworth of Aiken, SC; her granddaughters, Madeline (Jonathan Lumpkin, Miriah Pendley, and Bella Mayhew; her great-granddaughters, Heather, Courtney, Casey, Emma, and Kandice; and her great-grandsons, Wyatt and Aidan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Nick Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donate for Life.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
