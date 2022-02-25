Billie Wayne Winstead, 74, of Madisonville, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville.
Bill worked at York in Madisonville. He enjoyed band competitions and baseball games. Bill was a fabricator in the garage, building several cars. He enjoyed drag racing at Windy Hollow and Beech Bend.
Bill graduated from Madisonville High School, Class of 1965.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edna Winstead; his grandparents, I.E. Winstead and Blanche Turpin Winstead and James Pressley Gill and Verlie Jarvis Gill.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Watts Winstead of Madisonville; children, Scott (Ginna) Winstead of Clarksville, Tennessee, Phillip (Hallye) Winstead of Lexington, and Kelly (Kevin) Rhew of La Moore, California; his sisters, Brenda McCarty of Louisville and Joan Knootz of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Abbi Winstead of Jackson, Tennessee, Sydney Winstead and Oliver Winstead both of Clarksville, Tennessee, Everett Winstead of Lexington, and Marshall Rhew, Clinton Rhew, and Wesley Rhew all of La Moore, California; a granddaughter due in May; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Forest Lawn in Madisonville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial donations may take the form of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
