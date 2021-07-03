Jimmy Norman Eastwood, 76, of Hanson, KY went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 29, 2021.
Jimmy was born at the Eastwood family home in North Hopkins County on March 25, 1945. He attended Hanson High School until his Senior Year when he transferred to and graduated from Madisonville High School in 1963. He was a proud member of the Hanson Hunters and Madisonville Maroons basketball teams.
He enjoyed his cattle and life on the farm. He was employed by Bell South/AT&T from 1966 until his retirement as a Network Manager in 2007.
Jimmy loved his family and serving God, especially being an usher at Madisonville First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Avis (Collings) Eastwood, in addition to his two sisters, Arlene Zachary and Julia Carlisle.
He leaves behind his wife, Mary (Long) Eastwood of Hanson, daughter Shelley (Dr. Tim) McGhee of Hanson, son Dr. Damon (Jackie) Eastwood of Hazel, KY, and grandchildren Lauren Eastwood of Hazel and Logan Eastwood of Lexington.
He will be greatly missed and remembered often in our hearts and minds. We will celebrate his life and praise God that he has made it to his eternal home in Heaven. “Until we meet again, Dad, we love you.”
A private service for the family will be held at a later date by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
