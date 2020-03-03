Gene Edward Hancock, 83, of Hanson, KY passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
Gene was born December 30, 1936, in Evansville, IN, to the late Hopewell Hancock and Elsie Townsend Hancock. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Katherine Allen, Frances Hicks, and Ruthie Wells.
He worked as an insulator and attended Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church. Gene loved wood working, fishing, and refinishing things. He was also a pastor for seven years at Victory Chapel in Elkheart, IN.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Vandiver Hancock; one daughter, Patricia Hancock of South Bend, IN; one son, Howard (Luis Garcia) Hancock of Osceola, IN; three grandchildren, Michael Hancock, David Hancock, and Shelby Geyer; seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Chalon Hayes officiating. Burial to follow in Slaughters Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hancock, David Hancock, Christian Hancock, Patrick Hancock, Ricky Allen, and James Gregory.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
