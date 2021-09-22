CLAY — Billy Ray Wallace, 86, of Clay, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home. Billy Ray was born in Wheatcroft on June 26, 1935, to Bro. Bob and Beulah Wallace. He attended Community Fellowship Church in Clay.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Ezell, in 2020.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Edna; three sons, Dennis R. Wallace (Michelle) of Huntingburg, Indiana, Scott Wallace (Chris) of Madisonville and Eric Wallace of Clay; three grandchildren, Sean Wallace (Carolyn), Aaron Wallace (Lynn) and Donnie Ezell (Paula); three step-grandchildren, Whitney Haney, Lacey Hartley (Colin) and Lindsey Bedwell; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Vanover Funeral Home with Bro. Earl Reeves officiating. Burial to follow in New Clay Cemetery in Clay.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at Vanover Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Fellowship Church, 81 L & N Railroad St., Clay, KY 42404.
