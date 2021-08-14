Lawrence Anthony Peyton Sr., 79, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Lawrence was a U.S. Army veteran, retired as a counselor at New Horizon Counseling Center and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Blair.
Memorial service: 4 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with military honors. Burial: Fairmont Cemetery, Henderson at a later date. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.