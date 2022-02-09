Patsy Ann (Eakins) Nelson, 85, of Hanson, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital. She was born on February 18, 1936, to the late George Enoch and Elsie (Vanover) Eakins. Patsy was a retired librarian who enjoyed reading and shopping yard sales, but, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Holland, and grandson, Kevin Michael Nelson.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years Elmo Nelson; two children, Kenneth Nelson (Gale) and Barbara Franklin (Darrell) all of Hanson; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel with Bro. Carl Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.