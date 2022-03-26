Bobby Lee Stanley, 85, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born on February 28, 1937, in White Plains, to the late Essie Stanley and Willie Stanley. He was lovingly known as “Daddy Bob” to the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many others. Bobby was an insurance agent for Life and Casualty. He later retired as a land lease agent with Black Beauty Coal Company. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobby was an active member of Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville and known as “Bubble Gum Bob” by his church family, where he served as Sunday school director and a door greeter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Onie K. Marsh, Ima Pendley, and Eva Bullock, and his brother, Omer Clyde Stanley.
Survivors include his wife of 58 and a half years, Beverly Rickard Stanley; sons, Cary (Jane) Stanley of Princeton, Indiana and Darin (Kristal) Stanley of Sacramento; daughter, Kelly (Brian) Howell of Madisonville; grandsons, Jonathan (Shealin) Howell of Madisonville, Jonathan Robert Hudson of Princeton, Indiana, and Hunter Stinson of Sacramento; granddaughters, Kristin (Luke) Duff of Manitou, Jordan (Tyler) Winstead of Hanson, Erin (Brian) Graves of Providence, Alyssa (Jacob) Hancock of Madisonville, and Brooklyn Stinson of Sacramento; and great-grandchildren, Shelby and Oakleigh Duff, Ellie Winstead, Harrison and Harper Howell, and Will Graves.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Marsh officiating. Burial to follow at Stanley Cemetery in White Plains.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Howell, Hunter Stinson, Pat Bullock, Jason Adamson, Barry Marsh, and Darrel Marsh. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Marsh and Jonathan Robert Hudson.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bobby’s memory to the Grapevine Baptist Church Building Fund, 85 Sandcut Road, Madisonville, KY 42431 or to Samaritan Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralhome.com.
