Carl Alan Gantt, 69, of Madisonville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 4, 2020. His death followed a week long struggle with The COVID Virus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Marshal and Edna Catherine Willis Gantt, and his brother, Charles Edwin Gantt.
He is survived by his brother, David Michael Gantt and wife, Patricia, of Greenwood, Indiana; nieces, Catherine Bratcher and Jenny (Chris Vannoy) Gantt, of Madisonville; nephew, John Michael Gantt and wife, Christina, of Greenwood, Indiana; great-nieces and nephews, Kaden and Bailey Vannoy, and Zoey, Brighton, Madison, and Cameron Gantt.
Mr. Gantt was a member of Madisonville Church of Christ and retired from General Electric Aviation after 22 years of employment.
Due to COVID, a private family service will be conducted by Russell Kline, minister of the Madisonville Church of Christ. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Barnett-Strother’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Madisonville Church of Christ or the Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
