Mary G. Cocke Miller, 60, of Dalton, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1959, in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Carol Cocke and Clarence Cocke. Mary was formerly employed with Rexam and was a member of Church of Nazarene. She was a 1978 graduate from Madisonville North Hopkins High School and was a member of the Glee Club. Mary loved singing and was adventurous and loved to go zip lining.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tim Cocke, Mike Cocke and Chris Cocke.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Stephen Miller; son Stephen (Amanda) Miller II, of Evansville, Indiana; daughter Cindy Wiser, of Bowling Green; sister Cathy (Roger) Plunkett of Illinois; and grandchildren David Taylor and Nolan Wiser.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
