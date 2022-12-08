James Richard Burris, 75, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1947, in Madisonville to the late William Curtis Burris and Virginia Oldham Burris.
James was a member of Covenant Community Church and was a professional painter. He was also a member of UMWA. He loved coaching youth sports and watching UK sports, but most of all, spending time with his grandkids. He also loved spending time at South Main Diner with his lifelong buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Reba Burris of Madisonville; sons, Jesse (Tracie) Burris of Madisonville and Chris Burris of Madisonville; sister, Carolyn Burris of Madisonville; brother, Paul Burris of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Tate Burris and Olivia Burris; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Saturday and from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tate Burris, Jason Young, Jarrod Young, Cole McClure, Chris Oakley, and Joey Buchanan.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
