Chelsea Danielle Helton, 29, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born Feb. 2, 1992, in Whidbey Island, Washington.
Chelsea was an angel that we all were so lucky and blessed to have known. She was caring, understanding and loving, and the people she loved were her most valuable possessions. Chelsea would take care of everyone around her, and that was her assignment. God sent her here to take care of, encourage, nurture and love on the people around her. She was a free spirit that was always up for a good laugh and making others happy. A true angel who has now received her wings and will forever be missed. She dedicated her life to help raise her niece, Anastasia Skye, and nephew Bronx Karter, which earned her the name Auntie Mom. Chelsea went to Sprayberry High School before continuing her education at Madisonville Community College. She aspired to be a dental hygienist.
Chelsea is survived by her parents, Tiffany Gray and Thomas Brown; stepfather Damisi Gray; grandparents Twonia (William) Hamilton and Harold (Deborah) Murphy; brothers Jabar and Jordan Brown; sisters Kayanna (Michael) Rodriguez, McKaelyn (Prince Jamal) Ligon and Richelle Donaldson; nephews Jayce and Jayden Rodriguez and Jett Brown Gray; aunt Tressa (Charles) Stunson; uncles Chris (Uncle Puff) Matchem and Alexander Murphy; aunts Rachelle (Eric) Bassey, Annita Murphy and Tia Alicia Murphy; special friends Chris Hodge, Gina Wade Smith and Takara White; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Mason and Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Masks are required.
