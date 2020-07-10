Debra Summers Harris, 65, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Debra owned and operated a cleaning business, and she attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors include her sons, Lucas Martinez, Doncarl Jackson and Paris Jackson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Cody Hutchins officiating. A private scattering of her cremains will be held at a later date.
The visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
