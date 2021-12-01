Cindy Jo Browning, 60, of Nortonville, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Browning; mother Mildred Stanley; children Selina Browning, Nathan Browning and Ashlee Lee; and siblings Kenneth Stanley, Kiwania Dunlap and Gary Stanley.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at The River, Nortonville. Burial: New Salem Cemetery.
Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday at The River, Nortonville.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
