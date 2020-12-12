Robert Edmond “Top Cat” Thomas, 85, of Madisonville, entered into his eternal rest at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home. Born Sept. 26, 1935, in Madisonville to the late Baxter Thomas and Ethel Bonner, he was a faithful and longtime member of Flower Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he served as a trustee. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran and sergeant; recipient of the Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Sharpshooter Badge for expert pistol and rifle and member of the American Legion.
He also was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Pearl Kirkwood Thomas; and daughters Cynthia Jackson and Donna Thomas.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories a son, Roderick (Cookie) Thomas; daughters Phyllis Jackson, Portia Murphey, Michelle Thomas and Ethel Thomas; brother Dwight Bonner; 21 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. The Rev. M.L. Quarles will officiate. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery. Military honors will be performed by the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell and Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings will be required.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements. You can go to share condolences at www.
