Calvin Lynn Colson, 2, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence. The precious baby boy was born Feb. 4, 2019, to Joey Lynn Colson and Cindi Dawn Howton in Madisonville.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Ruby Mitchell; maternal great-grandfather and great-grandmother Elvie and Bernice Howton; his paternal great-grandfather, Joe Bill Colson; his paternal great-grandmother, Gaile Adcock; along with several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
He was survived by his parents; two brothers, Donaven Colson and Kullen Colson; one sister, Emmalynn Colson; maternal grandparents the Rev. Donnie and Linda Howton; maternal great-grandmother Velma Mitchell; paternal grandmother Stacie Colson; paternal grandfather Bobby and Teresa Franklin; paternal great-grandmother Beulah Snow and Granny Vic; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.
Visitation for Calvin Lynn Colson will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Dawson Springs Baptist Temple, 15 4-H Camp Road, Dawson Springs, KY. 42408. The Rev. Donnie Howton and the Rev. Nathan Howton will officiate. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery near Dawson Springs.
