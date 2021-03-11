Joan Klompus, 83, departed from a beautiful life of loving and caring for others. She passed peacefully at home among family due to complications of a series of cerebrovascular events.
Joan was born in Philadelphia in 1936 to Rose and Robert Roland. She accomplished her childhood dreams as a nurse and mother. She studied nursing at Rutgers University and Johns Hopkins and graduated with honors from the Somerset School of Nursing in New Jersey. During her career, in addition to assisting in general and specialty offices, she worked in most major departments in seven hospitals across five states. She also served as nursing supervisor at Four Courts Nursing Home in Louisville. She was a past president of both the Hopkins County Medical Auxiliary and the Auxiliary to the Kentucky Medical Association.
Her survivors include her college sweetheart, Dr. William Klompus, whom she married in 1958; and their three children — all medical professionals — Debora Burke, Gayle Beth Klompus and Robert Klompus; plus two grandchildren, Sarah Burke and William Patrick Klompus. She was eternally grateful to Dr. Ramzi Nassar and Dr. Matthew Bessen for their diagnostic expertise and especially to Dr. Sam Pollock for providing her with two additional decades of productive life after he performed a St. Jude aortic valve placement and five vessel bypass (off pump) in January 1998.
Due to the pandemic and concerns for the health of friends and loved ones, a funeral is deferred. A private family memorial will be held in Louisville at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can take the form of a donation to your chosen house of worship, or to Joan’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, or through an email message c/o jklompus@icloud.com. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
