Judith Ann Moore, 84 of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born May 8, 1936 to the late Mann and Beatrice Hill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Moore; two sisters; and two brothers.
She was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Madisonville where she taught Sunday School and was the pianist.
She is survived by her niece, Donna Patterson of Mayfield, KY; a great nephew, James Mitchell Patterson of Mayfield and a great niece, Kim Gills of Mayfield.
Graveside services will be held privately at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.