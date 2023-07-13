Charles Henry “Salty” Eaves, Sr., the son of the late James and Willie Eaves, was born Sept. 6, 1943. At an early age, Salty accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Salty attended and graduated from J.W. Million School in Earlington, and was a spirited basketball team member. After high school, he served in the United States Army and later moved to Gary, Indiana, where he was employed by Inlay Steel Mill.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Pernell Eaves; daughter, Travanda “ME” Eaves of Terre Haute, Indiana; sons, Charles (Nikita) Eaves, Jr. of Madisonville, Kenneth (Lynn) Caldwell of Louisville, Vayshell Caldwell of Chicago, Illinois, Michael (Tiffany) Caldwell of Madisonville, and Rev. Clifton Caldwell of Chicago, Illinois; sisters, Ruby Eaves of Elizabethtown, Rev. Shirley Eaves of Madisonville, and Etta Mae Martin of San Diego, California; brother, James Edward Eaves, Jr. of Paris, Tennessee; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville is handling the arrangements.
