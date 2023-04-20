NASHPORT — Bishop Harry “Pat” Omar Wilson, 88, of Nashport passed at 9:36 A.M. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Sunday, September 30, 1934 in Madison, IL the son of the late Omar Otis Wilson and Ora Marie Jackson Wilson.
Pat was a member of Trinity Full Gospel. Pat attended Pacific Coast College where he received a Bachelor of Arts, Theology Doctor of Divinity, John Wesley College where he received a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Baptist Christian University where he received a Bachelor of Arts School of Bible Theology where he received master’s Degree and a Theology Doctorate in School of Ministry and Genesee Memorial College where he received a Bachelor of Arts — Business Administration.
Pat was ordained, September 29, 1953. He was the State Youth President for Illinois, was an Evangelist for 8 years traveling across the U.S. and Canada. He served as secretary treasurer for Michigan District for 5 years, Christian Education Director of the Northeast Division for 8 years, served as District Superintendent in Indiana for 13 years, was Assistant General Superintendent of the Northeast Division for 4 years, National Finance Board for 8 years, chairman of Board of Regents for Southern Bible College for 6 years, Board of Directors for Southern Bible College for 10 years, member of National World Missions Board for 4 years, Messenger Publishing staff, National Executive Committee, Board of Regents for Messenger College Pat held this position 10 years, Director of National Home Missions/Evangelism for 14 years at the international offices of the Pentecostal Church of God — this department was non-existent when Pat was elected. They now have many inner-city shelters, five home missionary families, four developing districts, a prison ministry, a halfway house.
He was a pastor at several churches including, a church in Jackson, Michigan; congregation of 20 when he went there and was averaging 60 when he left one year later, Benton Harbor, Michigan for one year, Flint, Michigan where he was Associate Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle for two years, This was the largest church in the division at this time, averaging more than 600. Pat had charge of the daily radio broadcast as well as the Saturday night service, along with other pastoral duties, Flint, Michigan served as Pastor of Freedom Tabernacle for 5 years. Built a new church and parsonage. Congregation was approximately 35 when he went there and 195 average when he left, Lafayette, Indiana- Senior Pastor for 12 years. Had 50 the first Sunday there, with a record attendance of 850, and an average attendance of 550. In Lafayette, he supervised a full paid staff and managed a very large budget. The church operated a day care, a resale shop, and owned several homes and apartment buildings, Madisonville, Kentucky — Senior Pastor 15 years. Founded home for homeless mothers, opened day care (rated #1 in state for two years).
Pat moved to Ohio and was on the District Board as an adviser, then voted in as Presbyter and became District Bishop after the passing of Bishop Rowland and then voted in as Bishop in September of 2021. Harry (Pat) also earned a Lifetime achievement award for his service to the Pentecostal Church of God for 71 years. Of all the things he achieved an all the countries he travelled an all works he accomplished the most important of all these were to win souls for the Kingdom of God, impact people’s lives from the youngest to the oldest and his service to his Lord and Savior. Saved at the age of 16 and voted into office at age of 18. His main purpose in life was to preach the gospel.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wilson, children, Chester Wilson, Charles (Jeanette) Wilson, Brenda (Pat) Vance, Patrick Miller, and Jason (Lisa) Miller; grandchildren, Margaret Wilson, Keith (Destiny) Wilson, Micaela Wilson, Davis Wilson, Hallie (Kyle) Gott, Noah Miller, Jenna Miller, Heather (Robert) Carter, Chandler (Ali) Vance; a brother Tom (Patricia) Wilson; many nieces and nephews; and spiritual father to many.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by, his first wife whom he was married to for 57 years, Joyce Wilson; three sisters, and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday April 22, 2023 at Life Christian Center in Madisonville, KY. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service Saturday, all at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made in Pat’s name to Messenger College General Scholarship Fund or Ohio District PCG.
