Garland Lyle “G.L.” Stevenson, 76, of Hanson, passed away on February 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born on March 27, 1945, in Hamilton County, Nebraska, to the late Kathleen Lois Crawford Stevenson and Lyle Ray Stevenson. On February 28, 1965, while serving in the 101st Airborne Division, he married Wilma Tippett and in their almost fifty-seven years of marriage, he became a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He has been a logger, welder, farmer, carpenter, and in his free time, he was an outstanding gardener and mechanic. He is called G.L., Steve, Garland, Daddy, or Papa depending on who was talking about him or to him. Some people just called him “Cowboy”. He spent his later years traveling the United States riding his horse, cooking over an open fire, and serving as a scout on trail rides and wagon trains. G.L was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and the American Quarterhorse Association.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Wilma Janet Tippett Stevenson; son, John Lyle Stevenson of Hanson; daughter, Christina Jo (Brian) Gatlin of Scottsville; grandchildren, Brittany Jade (Seth) Lloyd, Briana Joelle Himes, and Justin Lyle Stevenson, all of Bowling Green, and Megan Nicole Stevenson of Mortons Gap; great-grandchildren, Hannah Faith (Elijah) Butler of Bowling Green; Sioux Jackson Clark of Gilbert, Arizona, Clint Jackson Hunter of Mortons Gap, and Asher Johnathon Himes of Bowling Green; sister, Linda Boyce; brothers, Gary Stevenson, and Roger Stevenson, all of Nebraska; several in-laws; nieces; nephews; and friends, who will miss him greatly, and, of course, his horse Dusty.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with family and friends giving the eulogy. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. Graveside military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Carroll Coffman, Woody Coffman, Matthew Roberts, John Stevenson, Justin Stevenson, and Kalem Tippett.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Special Olympics at https://support.specialolympics.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.