Patricia Ann Presley, 83, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess hospital in Madisonville.
Affectionately known as Pat, she was born May 8, 1939, in Providence, KY to the late Rev. John Boswell and Glendola “Dodie” Burklow Boswell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Martin Boswell.
Pat was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Richland Missionary Baptist Church, cooking, traveling to the mountains and to Florida, and doing arts and crafts projects.
Pat exemplified the value of service to others in every life she touched. She volunteered within the church and community and was always willing to listen to or help anyone in need. She was also resilient, compassionate, kind-hearted, and offered a smile or a laugh to boost others’ spirits. She lived her life by the standard of loving God and loving others.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth Presley; her daughter, Kendra (Brett) Presley-Van Houten of Maitland, FL; her sister, Angela (Rev. Laddie) Pride of Providence; her brothers, Johnny (Kay) Boswell, Alan (Linda) Boswell, and Timothy (Jacqueline) Boswell, all of Madisonville, and Kevin (Allison) Boswell of Providence, her sister-in-law Susie (the late Martin) Boswell of Providence, her sister-in-law Patricia Presley Villines of Madisonville, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Nick Duvall officiating and Rev. Jim Lantrip assisting. Burial will follow in Slaughters Cemetery.
Visitation is scheduled from 4:00-7:00pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Boswell, Alan Boswell, Timothy Boswell, Kevin Boswell (Pat’s brothers), Matt Pride and Daniel Boswell (Pat’s nephews). Honorary pallbearers are Kent Boswell and Jon Boswell (Pat’s nephews).
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com
