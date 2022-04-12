SACRAMENTO — Virginia Sue ‘Kitty’ Burden, 74, of Sacramento, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 4:54 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Mrs. Burden was born December 27, 1947, in Morehead. She was a homemaker and member of Sacramento United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Brown; mother, Ruby Wright Brown; sister, Myrna Lile; brother, Mike Brown; and grandson, Johnathon Gibson.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Burden; son, Dale Burden of Sacramento; daughter, Amanda Gibson of Sacramento; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Sacramento United Methodist Church, with Rev. Michael McLean officiating. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Sacramento United Methodist Church and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
