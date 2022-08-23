Richard Clyde Slaton, 94, of Madisonville passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home. He was born June 17, 1928, in Madisonville to the late Alma Clemons Slaton and Hollis Slaton. Clyde retired from Suburban Propane as a truck driver and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Madisonville. He enjoyed gardening and mowing grass on his favorite John Deere mower.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother and six sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Arletta Warner Higgs Slaton; daughters, Phyllis (Lee) Brooks and Stacie (Richard) Higgs Reynolds both of Madisonville; several grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Elsie Duncan Slaton of Wadesville, Indiana.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. Kerry Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
