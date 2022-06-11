Shirley Ann Glaysbrook, 86, of Madisonville, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home. Shirley was a member of West Side Community Church.

Survivors: daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Lubbers and Melanie Morris; son, Kevin (Tammy) Glaysbrook; brothers, Louis Stanley, Larry Stanley, and Kenny Stanley; and sister, Shannon Oakley.

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.