Wendell Wallace Brinkley, 78, of Providence, passed away on Sunday August 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born on June 15, 1943, in Madisonville, the son of the late Clyde Wallace Brinkley and Margaret Arnold Brinkley. He was preceded in death by his wife Sophia Brinkley in 2018 and one brother.
Mr. Brinkley was of the Baptist faith, he had an entrepreneur’s spirit, he enjoyed going to auctions, working in his garden, and collecting Rusty Gold. He worked at Island Creek Coal Co. Providence #1 and #2 mines, Charolais Coal Co., and the East Diamond Shop before he retired.
Mr. Brinkley is survived by his sons, Zach Brinkley and his fiance’ Ashley Barker, of Providence and Richard Brinkley of Providence; daughter, Meghan Bostic, of Providence; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday August 25, 2021 in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel of Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Parrish officiating with burial to follow in the Homesite Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 24,2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. and from noon until the service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.