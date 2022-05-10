Beth Jeanette Stills, 86, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
Jeannette was born November 27, 1935, in Hanson, to the late Mattie Rae Hughes McCormick and Noah Herschel McCormick. She worked at Watsons Department Store. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and loved going to the casino. Jeannette was a member of Hanson Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald Lee Stills; grandson, John David Tyson; sisters, Patricia Louise Haschke, Juanita Collins, Margaret Sue Flannigan, JoAnn Fowler, Billie Johnson, Paulette McCormick, and Addie J. McCormick; and brothers, Jack McCormick and Benny McCormick.
Survivors include her daughters, Beth (Jeff) Phillips of Hanson, and Suzanne Tyson of Madisonville; son, Michael Ray Stills of Nebo; sister, Barbara Young of Madisonville; brother, Jimmie (Tracy) McCormick of Dalton; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Hanson Cemetery. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.