CROFTON — James Earl “Jimmy” Shelton, 70, of Crofton, died the morning of Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in his hometown of Madisonville at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was a master electrician with MD Downey.
Survivor: son, Johnathon Earl (Jessica) Shelton
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the House of Hope Church of God, 18684 Madisonville Road, Nortonville, KY 42442.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.