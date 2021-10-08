Carla Gayle Brown, 68, of Madisonville, peacefully joined her sister, Meg Brown Wells, and her parents, Weldon M. Brown and Betty Jane Brown, into heaven Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Carla was a lover of all animals, especially her Sweet Pea. She enjoyed crossword puzzles from People magazine and adored handwritten cards. Carla was a Jimmie Johnson fan for life. She enjoyed going to NASCAR to cheer on #48. Those that knew her knew that she loved Jimmie.
Carla is survived by her nieces and nephews, who she loved like her own children. She spent many nights reading to the “Peanut Gallery” when they were children and was always finding ways to spoil them. Many wonderful memories were made with Aunt Carla or Aunt LaLa.
The survivors include nieces, Robin Phelps Halvorson (Chris and family), Sophia Metheny and Maggie Phelps; nephews, Bill Metheny (Taylor and family), Jackson Phelps and Boyd Metheny; brother-in-law, Chris Wells; and her companion and caregiver, Doug Edwards.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel, 800 S. Hebron Ave., Evansville, IN 47714. A service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Tim Garrett officiating.
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
