EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — June Prow, 74, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
She was born April 5, 1948, in Madisonville, KY, to the late Charles Donald Hunt and Mary Lee Adams Hunt.
June was a member of Rapha Christian Centre in Evansville. She died surrounded by her loving family. They were the joy of her life. She always put others first and took care of everyone. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, shopping, and cooking.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul Prow Jr. of Evansville; two sons, Jeff Prow of Evansville, and Donald (Jaime) Prow of Chandler, IN; one brother, Obie Hunt of Carrollton, KY; three grandchildren, Lindsay (Jake) Lawson of Newburgh, IN, Kaleigh (Evan) Russell of Marysville, OH and Hannah (Isaac) Warren of Chandler; and one great-grandchild, Elias Lawson.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Donald Prow officiating.
Burial followed at Union Cemetery in Nebo, KY.
Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at the funeral home.
