Janice Faye Keown Sharp, 77, of Madisonville died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.

Survivors: husband, Allen Ray Sharp; daughter, Cheryl Scott; sons, Michael Sharp and Chris (Sonia) Sharp; and several brothers and sisters.

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, with a burial to follow.

Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

