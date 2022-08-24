Janice Faye Keown Sharp, 77, of Madisonville died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: husband, Allen Ray Sharp; daughter, Cheryl Scott; sons, Michael Sharp and Chris (Sonia) Sharp; and several brothers and sisters.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, with a burial to follow.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
