Patsy Marie “Pat” Bonney of Madisonville, KY, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation.
Ms. Bonney, daughter of the late Joe and Marie Horn Bonney, was born May 29, 1926 in Pineville, KY. Her family later moved to Madisonville, and she graduated from Madisonville High School in 1943. She was a member of the National Beta Club while in high school.
She went on to attend the University of Kentucky, graduating with distinction with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce in 1947. While at UK she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.
Ms. Bonney who had a long career in business, spent most of her working life at Getty Oil Company in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Bakersfield, California. She retired as a secretary to the Vice President and General Manager of Getty’s California Exploration and Products Division. She served as President of the Bakersfield Desk and Derrick Club.
Ms. Bonney returned to Madisonville several years ago. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Norma Siria Circle. Throughout her life she was a voracious reader and enjoyed the arts. She also was a world traveler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Kincaid and niece, Rebecca Hewlett White.
Survivors include her sister, Ann Hewlett of Madisonville; five nieces, Bonney Hewlett of Madisonville, Jennifer Hewlett of Lexington, KY., Bonney Austin of Duluth, MN, Linda Dick of Corvallis, OR and Elizabeth Stinson of Minneapolis, MN; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately Monday, December 14, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and the First Presbyterian Church of Madisonville Building Fund.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Nursing Staff of Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
