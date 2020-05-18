PRINCETON — Amy Lin Caulder passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, 55, surrounded by her children and husband in her home in Princeton, following a five-year battle with brain cancer.
Through all her work and seasons, Amy was a dedicated and compassionate mother, wife, and friend. She home schooled all six of her children in the classical tradition, and in every community she lived, she taught Sunday school classes, led Bible Study, met regularly with prayer groups, and counseled, mentored, and supported many. She was down to earth, embracing the real truths of everyday life together, and unfailingly funny. As a teacher she was quick to listen and understand and patient to explain, always asking great questions and engaging all learners. She cared deeply for the emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being of everyone she knew, and was always ready to listen, process, and empathize, listening with the compassionate heart of God to everyone she spoke with.
Amy was born Oct. 1, 1964, to David Finch and Patricia Murphy. She earned a B.A. in elementary education (Asbury University) in 1986 and an M.A. in counseling (Asbury Theological Seminary) in 1990. She married Shelley Caulder, Jr., in 1987. The Caulders moved to St. Joseph, Michigan, in 1991. In 1996, they moved to Shelbyville, and in 2001, they served as missionaries in Kenya, where Amy taught Bible and Counseling classes at Kenya Highlands Bible College. In 2005, they returned to the US and the greater Louisville area before moving to Madisonville, in 2008. In 2016, Amy began serving in pastoral appointments with the Kentucky United Methodist Conference. In 2019, Shelley was appointed to Ogden Memorial United Methodist Church in Princeton, where he and Amy spent the last months of their marriage as they spent their first: connected to each other and connected in Christ.
She is survived by her father, the Rev. David Finch; her mother, Patricia Murphy; her husband of 32 years, the Rev. Shelley Caulder, Jr.; her children Erin, Allie (Steve), Ben (Hannah), Zoe, Anne, and Mattie; and her three grandchildren.
Amy is preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. Dr Jeffrey Finch.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date for her extended family, friends, and church families with Rev. Dr. John Kalz officiating. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ogden Memorial United Methodist Church, 305 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445, or First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Center St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.