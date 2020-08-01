Anna Lee Lipford, 90, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Monday, July 28, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Evansville, Indiana. Mrs. Lipford was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Hopkins County to the late R.C. Stills and Beulah Thomas Stills. She was a 1947 graduate of Madisonville High School. Mrs. Lipford was a homemaker and mother and a member of the First Christian Church in Dawson Springs. The wife of a Navy officer, Mrs. Lipford traveled and moved with her husband and family all over the United States. She was very active in the community and her children’s education and lives, and she served in the Dawson Springs Homemakers Club, the Dawson Springs PTA, for which she was the president for several years, Girl Scouting leadership, the Dawson Springs Museum & Art Center and the Dawson Springs Branch Library where she attended a quilting class once a week.
Mrs. Lipford is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Roger (Reva) Lipford of Madisonville, Patrick (Sandy) Lipford of Paducah and Richard (Millie) Lipford of Dawson Springs; four daughters, Alison (Mark) Lant of Evansville, Nancy (Larry) Marshall of Lafayette, Indiana, Denise Lipford of Clearwater, Florida, and Dianne Lipford of Tampa, Florida; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Lipford is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William L. Lipford; two brothers, Raymond Stills and Roy E. Stills; and three sisters, Ethel Barnes, Yvonne Nelson and Nancy Smiley.
Visitation for Mrs. Anna Lee Lipford will be on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home (201 North Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408), and continues on Monday from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Pastor David Schwambach will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. The service may be viewed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook.
To protect the public from possible COVID-19 infection, the wearing of face masks and the observance of social distancing will be required.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to the charity of your choice.
